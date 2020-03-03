Sky makes Disney Plus available through Sky Q box
Sky customers will be able to buy the new streamer through the pay-TV provider
Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is likely to be one of the biggest draws to Disney+.
Sky and Disney have announced a multi-year deal to make Disney+ available for purchase in Ireland and the UK through Sky Q.
The deal means Sky customers can access Disney+ content such as Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian and mockumentary High School Musical: The Musical: The Series through the Sky Q box if they sign up to buy the service.
The Disney+ app will also be available independently of Sky in Ireland from March 24th.
Sky, owned by US telecoms giant Comcast, already has a similar arrangement in place with streaming market leader Netflix. In the coming months, its own streaming service Now TV will be integrated into the Sky Q box, it added.
“This is a great start to what is set to be another stellar year for Sky,” said Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive of the company, which is the largest pay-TV provider in Ireland.
“In 2020, we’ll launch new channels and genres, start building Sky Studios Elstree and we’ve got brilliant new and returning originals coming too.”
Walt Disney direct-to-consumer and international chairman Kevin Mayer said Sky, along with its other distribution partners, would “deliver exceptional reach at launch”. Disney+ costs €6.99 a month or €69.99 for a year.