Screen Producers Ireland appoints Susan Kirby as chief executive

The board of Screen Producers Ireland, the organisation that represents independent production companies, has announced Susan Kirby as its new chief executive.

Ms Kirby, who will take up her role from January 4th, was most recently chief executive of the national St Patrick’s Festival and was previously director of communications and marketing at the Gaiety Theatre.

SPI chairman John Gormley said Ms Kirby had a proven track record of management through her role at the festival.

“I have no doubt that she will bring that same dynamism and innovation to her new role as CEO of Screen Producers Ireland. ”

Ms Kirby succeeds Elaine Geraghty, who was recently appointed chief executive of Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios.

“Our organisation has gone from strength to strength in the last four years, and is now seen not just as a vital resource for producers but as a key policy advocate in Ireland’s expanding screen industries,” said Mr Gormley.

“We look forward to an exciting new chapter in the development of SPI.”

SPI has more than 110 independent production company members working in film, television and animation, ranging from first-time producers to producers of large-scale, high-end film and TV drama.

Ms Kirby said a world-class audio-visual sector was central to the development of cultural and foreign policy for Ireland, and that she looked forward to working with SPI members, its board and team to ensure “the optimum environment” for the sector’s sustainability and growth.

“It is exciting to work to support the independent production sector in Ireland to continue to deliver significant social, cultural and economic impact.”