Screen Ireland launches mentorship scheme ahead of industry restart

Screen Ireland has launched two new schemes to support creative talent ahead of the expected resumption of film and television production in the Republic later this summer.

The agency’s skills development unit Screen Skills Ireland has introduced a structured mentoring scheme, Screen Mentoring, in which mentors including Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson, Brown Bag Films managing director Cathal Gaffney and Years and Years director Lisa Mulcahy share their knowledge and experience with 50 mentees.

Screen Ireland, in partnership with acting academy Bow Street, is also launching an initiative called “The Actor as Creator” to help showcase Irish screen acting talent at a time when the industry is on pause as a result of Covid-19.

Film and television production in the Republic has got the Government go-ahead to resume in the third phase of the lockdown exit plan, due to begin on June 29th.

Several higher-end drama and feature film productions that were interrupted in March are not expected to resume until August or September, however, while insurance cover for future Covid-19 shutdowns remains a major near-term hurdle for many Irish producers.

Health and safety

Screen Producers Ireland (SPI), which represents Irish production companies, is drafting a guidance document on health and safety protocols for the industry to help define best practices.

Screen Ireland’s Covid-19 sub-committee has been liaising with SPI, Animation Ireland, Visual Effects Association Ireland, Commercials Producers Ireland, Screen Guilds of Ireland, SIPTU and Equity to address the issues and supports required for a safe restart.

“I look forward to continued engagement with the sector to ensure production resumes in line with the public health guidance,” said Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan.