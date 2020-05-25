Virgin Media to offer free TV ads for SMEs under €1m support scheme

Virgin Media has introduced a new € 1 million support fund for companies affected by the Covid-19 crisis, which will provide them with media promotion across its television stations.

The broadband and pay-TV operator, which operates three free-to-air channels and Virgin Media Sport, said the initiative provides small and medium-sized businesses with a national platform to showcase their resilience.

Companies are being invited to submit a short video by email outlining who and where they are, what products and services they offer, and how they are responding to the challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin said business from all industry sectors will be profiled each week with selected companies to be given advertising airtime, ad creative and production, social media promotion, PR activity, content features and a business support package.

A number of companies have already been selected to feature in the new “backing business” campaign. These include PamperTheCamper.com, The Sensory Pod, StuffUNeed.ie, Nufields, Workspace Interiors and South William Clinic & Spa.

“This campaign celebrates and promotes the spirit of Irish businesses and their resolve to fight back, recover and succeed in spite of this unprecedented crisis,” said Aidan D’Arcy, director of business at Virgin Media.

“We know many businesses are finding things tough right now, particularly local SMEs who are at the heart of their communities, so we want to help them as much as we can while they deal with their current challenges and create new ways to keep their businesses and their employees busy,” he added.

Submissions can be sent via email to backingbusiness@virginmedia.ie or submitted via WhatsApp.