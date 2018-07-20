Profits rise 20% for Brian O’Driscoll’s main business

The main firm owned by former international rugby player Brian O’Driscoll last year recorded profits of €880,913.

It pushed the accumulated profits at O’Driscoll’s ODM & Promotions Ltd to €5.954 million.

Last year’s profits represent a 20 per cent increase on 2016. O’Driscoll earns his income through his link-up with the likes of accountancy firm EY and he carried out work with the firm during last year’s Lions’ tour to New Zealand while he is also employed as a senior adviser to New York-based global advisory firm Teneo Sports. He also generates income from corporate speaking and rugby punditry for Newstalk here and BT Sport in the UK.

In the year under review, O’Driscoll disposed of his shareholding in the sports and entertainment agency Ikon Talent.

O’Driscoll’s investments also include a joint venture with tech investor Ray Nolan, where the two are overseeing the growth of the Ultimate Rugby App and website.

O’Driscoll did not take any directors’ salary out of the firm last year but the company did pay out a dividend of €70,677. Staff costs at the company last year totalled €64,699. ODM & Promotions Ltd’s only other director is O’Driscoll’s father.

Legal drama

Meanwhile Amy Huberman’s firm last year enjoyed a very successful year with her ASM Entertainment Ltd enjoying profits of €182,165.

Boosted by the author and actor’s role in RTÉ’s legal drama Striking Out the profit of €182,165 represents a 36 per cent increase on the profits of €133,871 enjoyed by the firm in 2016.

In accounts filed on the same day at the Companies Office as ODM and Promotions Ltd, they show that at the end of August last year, Huberman’s ASM Entertainment Ltd was sitting on accumulated profits of €380,573.

The company’s cash pile increased by just over €100,000 during the year going from €257,299 to €358,166 during the year.

The couple earlier this year secured planning permission to revamp their home on Palmerston Road in Rathmines after a long planning battle with their next door neighbours that went before An Bord Pleanála.