PR company Wilson Hartnell appoints new head of corporate practice

Public relations company Wilson Hartnell has appointed Peter O’Brien to replace Sheila Gahan as head of its corporate and public affairs practice.

Ms Gahan is stepping down after eight years in the job having spent 28 years with the company. She will take on an advisory role as a senior consultant to the agency.

Mr O’Brien had previously led Diageo’s corporate relations office for Western Europe having also held senior roles with Wyeth, formerly owned by Pfizer, and Keating & Associates. He has also worked in the public sector with IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Peter’s high calibre and wide experience join us to take over the leadership of our Corporate and Public Affairs Practice. His expertise and extensive communications’ skills will help us to achieve our growth ambitions for the practice and I’m confident he will prove to be a great addition to our Senior Leadership Team,” said Brian Bell, Wilson Hartnell chief executive.