Journalist Conor Brophy joins Teneo PSG from RTÉ

Business journalist Conor Brophy has been appointed as a director of strategic communications at Irish PR firm Teneo PSG.

Mr Brophy, who joins from national broadcaster RTÉ, also penned a regular column in the Sunday Business Post.

Teneo, which rebranded from PSG Communications last year following its acquisition by the New York-based executive advisory company Teneo Holdings in 2016, has a large number of big-name clients including Unilever, Dixons Carphone, Toyota and Samsung.

In his new role, Mr Brophy will advise Teneo PSG’s clients on their strategic communication and reputation needs.

“Conor will bring significant value to our business and his appointment will complement the outstanding talent already on our team. His deep understanding of the Irish business and media landscape as well as his knowledge of financial markets, investor expectations and business strategy will be of tremendous benefit to our clients,” said Teneo PSG chief executive Mick O’Keeffe.