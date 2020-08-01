James Murdoch resigns from News Corp over editorial ‘disagreements’

Rupert Murdoch’s son James has resigned from the board of News Corporation, citing “disagreements over certain editorial content” published by the media empire’s news outlets.

According to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the younger Mr Murdoch informed the company he was resigning from the Board of Directors with immediate effect on Friday.

In his resignation letter dated Friday, Mr Murdoch wrote: “Ladies and Gentlemen: I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of News Corporation (the ”Company“), effective as of the date hereof.

“My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

The nature of the disagreements or the news outlets in question were not disclosed.

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corporation, and his other son Lachlan, co-chairman, issued a joint statement on Friday.

The pair said: “We’re grateful to James for his many years of service to the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation covers media outlets across the globe including The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times — as well as Harper Collins Publishers in the UK.

News Corporation also owns the New York Post in the US and the Dow Jones brand, which includes financial brand the Wall Street Journal.

The Australian arm of the company further owns a number of local and national papers and broadcasters.

Outside of News Corporation, the 89-year-old media mogul also owns 20th Century Fox and the Fox network, including Fox News. – PA