Havas Group acquires corporate PR company Cicero

French advertising giant Havas Group has acquired digital communications and market research agency Cicero and will fully integrate it with AMO, its strategic advisory network.

Cicero/AMO, which also specialises in corporate public relations and public affairs, has offices in London, Brussels and Dublin. In Dublin, Havas’s operations also include advertising buyer Havas Media and creative ad agency Havas Creative.

“Cicero’s entrepreneurial spirit and drive for excellence make them a natural fit within the Havas Group,” said Havas Group chairman and chief executive Yannick Bolloré.

The group’s parent company is French media conglomerate Vivendi.