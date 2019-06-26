‘End of an era’ for INM as shareholders look set to back takeover

Shareholders of Independent News and Media (INM) look set to back a €145.6 million takeover of the business by Belgian group Mediahuis, following a meeting on Wednesday morning at a Dublin hotel.

INM shareholders gathered at the Carlton Hotel at Dublin Airport to vote on the takeover deal, which is being carried out using a court scheme of arrangement.

The official result will not be announced until later on Wednesday, but the final tally appears to be a formality, with more than 90 per cent of institutional and other large shareholders pledging their support ahead of the meeting.

If the deal is, as expected, formally approved by enough shareholders on Wednesday, it will still need the approval of the High Court and the Government.

‘End of an era’

Michael Doorley, INM’s chief executive, said it was “the end of an era” for the group as it nears the end of its time as a publicly listed company.

Kieran Mulvey, a director of INM and the board nominee of businessman Denis O’Brien, said he could not yet discuss the deal.

However, he spoke after the meeting to strongly criticise the impact on the media sector of web giants such as Facebook and Google, which he accused of unfairly “hoovering up” advertising revenue from traditional media publishers, by dint of their huge scale.

Mr Mulvey called on the Government to take action to address the issue, and to marshal action against multinational web publishers at a European level.