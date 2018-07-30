‘Alive!’ printer Datascope sold to Webprint

Cork printing company Webprint has acquired the trading business of Datascope, a Wexford-based printer that produces 26 regional and trade titles, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is effective from July 27th, and will see the migration of Datascope’s customers to Webprint’s Cork facility. The Enniscorthy company prints specialist titles including Catholic publication Alive! and greyhound newspaper Sporting Press.

Datascope owner Kevin Mitchell said he had reviewed all of the options available before agreeing the sale. “Moving the trade to Webprint is the best outcome for all Datascope’s customers who shall be fully accommodated in the more modern Webprint facility,” said Mr Mitchell, who is retiring from the business.

It is understood one member of Datascope’s eight staff will transfer to Webprint.

Donagh O’Doherty, managing director of Webprint, said the company looked forward to adding new clients over the coming months.

Webprint employs 25 people full-time and also outsources work on a part-time basis. It is part of Sunrise Media, the company behind the Sunday Business Post newspaper, which is itself up for sale. Entrepreneur Enda O’Coinneen is reported to be in advanced talks to acquire the media company.