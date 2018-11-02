McKillen’s Anglo case, Arytza’s AGM votes, and Ballymore’s London tenants

Property developer Paddy McKillen and his business partner Tony Leonard have lost a bid to sue the former Anglo Irish Bank in the US courts over Mr McKillen’s Maple 10 loan. Simon Carswell has the details.

Shareholders in troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta narrowly voted through a proposed €790 million capital raise on Thursday. Eoin Burke-Kennedy was in Zurich for what was a fraught AGM.

In our Agenda feature, Eoin also charts Aryzta’s troubled journey over the past four years as a failed acquisition strategy began to unravel.

Google staff in Dublin joined thousands of colleagues across the world in staging a workplace walkout in protest at the company’s lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct. Ciara O’Brien spoke to staff at the internet giant about their concerns

Developer Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore and a charity appear to have reversed a policy that blocked taxpayer-subsidised tenants from using a gym and swimming pool in one of the Irish company’s high-profile London properties. Barry O’Halloran reports

Our interview of the week is Allergen chief executive Brent Saunders, who explained the success of its highly-profitable, wrinkle-easing drug Botox to Simon Carswell.

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald argues that supporting the European Commission proposed digital services tax might be a price worth paying.

In Caveat, Mark Paul weighs in on the controversial comments about vegans by William Sitwell, which cost him his job as editor of Waitrose’s food magazine.

