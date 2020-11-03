Holohan pours cold water on Christmas travel hopes

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has poured cold water on hopes that air travel restrictions can be eased ahead of Christmas.

“International travel is not safe and movement of people around areas with high incidence of this disease, particularly in Europe and North America, is not safe,” he told the Oireachtas transport committee.

Dr Holohan was responding to questions from committee members about the possibility of restrictions on air travel and to allow people fly home for Christmas.

He suggested that the situation in other European countries with high rates of Covid-19 could worsen by Christmas.

Dr Holohan explained that advice to the Government from the National Public Health Emergency Team, which he chairs, would be based on infection rates in the Republic and in countries connected to it by international travel.

Rates

He added that it was not possible to predict what these would be in six weeks’ time.

The public health official argued that virus rates would have to be at similarly low levels in the Republic and internationally to cut the risks he maintained are tied to air travel.

Airlines Aer Lingus and Ryanair are cutting or suspending flights from regional airports this month, but hope to restart operations in mid December ahead of Christmas.

However, Dr Holohan did indicate that if current infection trends continue, the current Level 5 lockdown restrictions could ease from December 1st.

“We are optimistic that we will find ourselves in a position that we will be able to recommend a change in the measures are in place at that time,” Dr Holohan said.