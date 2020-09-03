European shares drop as US tech rout turns contagious

European shares retreated on Thursday, with technology stocks leading losses in tandem with their US peers, while a swathe of middling local economic data fuelled bets on continued easy monetary policy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index shed 1.4 per cent after gaining as much as 1.3 per cent earlier in the day as the technology sector plummeted 3.8 per cent from a 19-year closing high.

The losses came in line with a 3.8 per cent drop in Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq index, triggered by high valuations and US jobless claims suggesting a stalling in the country’s labour market.

DUBLIN

The Iseq index fell 1.2 per cent to 6,294.

Bank of Ireland and AIB rose 4.2 per cent and 5.8 per cent respectively as financials across Europe gained in anticipation of further European Central Bank (ECB) liquidity measures.

Ryanair traded marginally down at €11.65 a day after threatening to axe more routes in and out of Ireland if the Government did not loosen travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Swiss-Irish food company Aryzta climbed 3 per cent to 59 cent amid speculation it may be planning to sell off its underperforming US business as part of a restructuring of the group.

The baked goods specialist Aryzta has been struggling to halt a decline in earnings, particularly in the US, and negative investor sentiment towards its complex capital structure.

Medical supplies business Uniphar rose 1.6 per cent to €2.54 after announcing earlier this week it is to acquire Ireland’s largest family-owned pharmacy chain Hickey’s.

LONDON

London shares closed lower as miners weighed down the FTSE 100 index after optimism about more stimulus proved to be short-lived, while shares of Melrose jumped after it signalled a pick-up in some markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 1.6 per cent, with miners tumbling 4 per cent, while the mid-cap index shed 1.3 per cent.

Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries jumped 12.5 per cent as it said there were signs of a pick-up in some of its markets, excluding aerospace, after the coronavirus crisis slashed its first-half profit by 90 per cent and prompted job cuts.

Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden on Wednesday hinted at more liquidity as he warned of higher risks to Britain’s economy from the coronavirus crisis than spelt out by the central bank last month.

Britain’s services PMI showed job losses accelerated in August despite an upturn in demand, in a bleak sign ahead of the closure of the government’s coronavirus furlough scheme at the end of next month.

North Sea focused oil producer Enquest tumbled 9.6 per cent after it said its free cash flow of $87.5 million, generated in the first six months of 2020, was about 37 per cent lower from last year.

EUROPE

The European Central Bank is expected to follow the US Federal Reserve in keeping monetary policy easy.

“The easy policy for as long we can see is already something that’s been priced in for a long time, and we’ve gone well beyond it. A moment of reckoning will come at some point,” said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London.

The selling spread to most other European sectors, with travel and leisure stocks among the few still trading positive.

The day’s losses kept the Stoxx 600 comfortably within a trading range seen since early June.

After bouncing from March lows, a recovery in local equities and the economy appeared to be stalling. French stocks fell despite the government unveiling a €100 billion stimulus plan to fish its economy out of a pandemic-induced slump.

French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK fell despite starting a clinical trial for a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Online food services provider Hellofresh bottomed out the Stoxx 600, plunging more than 10 per cent in its worst day in more than two years.

NEW YORK

Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled, heading for their worst day since June as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery.

Shares of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google owner Alphabet sank between 4.6 per cent and 6.2 per cent.

Unprecedented fiscal and monetary support as well as increasing bets on stay-at-home tech stocks have powered a rally in US stocks in recent weeks, sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs on Wednesday.

“Some of the stocks have gotten a little pricey, and what the actual cause is to spark this selloff is difficult to say,” said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

“The leading sector for quite a long time has been the Nasdaq, which is very heavily weighted in technology stocks, so people just saw this as an opportunity to take the profits off the table.” – Additional reporting by Reuters