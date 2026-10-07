Three killed and more than 30 injured in attacks on two Saudi airports, aviation authorities say

A fighter loyal to the Houthi authorities brandishes his weapon during a rally to recruit more fighters in Sanaa on October 7, 2026. The Houthis claimed a flurry of attacks on Saudi targets on October 7, including firing a ballistic missile at Riyadh airport, as the group battles for territory in Yemen against government forces supported by the kingdom. Photograph: Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images

One ‌person was killed and ‌eight injured in an attack ​on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi ​capital Riyadh, and ⁠two were killed ‌and ‌28 ​injured in an attack on ⁠facilities ​at Abha ​airport, Saudi civil ‌aviation authorities said in ​a statement issued ⁠on ⁠Wednesday.

One ​of the attacks was on Wednesday and the other on Tuesday, it ‌said, without ⁠saying which attack had occurred ‌on which day.

Irish airport operator DAA has an airport management contract to operate one of the terminals at King Khalid International Airport.

Kevin Cullinane, DAA deputy director of communications, said: “We are aware of today’s incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and are in close contact with our teams in the region.”

The Saudi airport attacks were among a series of strikes targeting aviation infrastructure on Wednesday.

Yemen’s Houthis attacked Aden’s international airport with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones earlier on Wednesday, the country’s transport ministry said.

One missile landed near the runway minutes before a flight from Cairo was due to land, the ministry said. The ​airport is the main international gateway for parts of Yemen outside Houthi control.

Battles in Yemen have focused in recent days on areas around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a shipping route that has become more crucial for energy exports since the conflict between the US and Iran restricted ⁠trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

The fighting, a spillover from the wider US-Iran conflict, has revived a complex 12-year war in Yemen that led to one of the worst humanitarian crises globally and fragmented the Arab world’s most impoverished country. The number of people displaced since the latest round of ⁠fighting began has risen to more than 200,000, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on ​Wednesday.

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“People are running for their lives and finding nowhere safe to go,” said IOM director general Amy ​Pope, who called for more funding amid rising needs for food and shelter. Both sides allege that hundreds of people have been killed in fighting, without providing details. The UN says three in four families are going hungry in parts ‌of Yemen.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted infrastructure including airports, oil refineries and pipelines ​in Saudi Arabia, a US ally.

Houthi military spokesperson ⁠Yahya Saree said in a statement that the group ​had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with several drones. – Additional reporting Reuters

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