Fully let south Dublin residential investment for sale at reduced price of €2.25m

Having failed to find a buyer after it was offered to the market at a guide price of €2.8 million in April of last year, Roebuck House, a substantial period redbrick house comprising five fully let apartments in the south Dublin suburb of Clonskeagh, is seeking a buyer at a new and reduced price of €2.25 million.

The investment, which is now for sale through agent TWM, is generating gross rental income of €150,720 a year with the rents set at approximately 15 per cent below the prevailing market rate.

The accommodation at Roebuck House extends to an overall area of 557sq m (6,000sq ft) and is distributed across one three-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments within a well-appointed, detached period redbrick house. The property retains numerous original features, and these are complemented by the house’s contemporary fit-out. Each apartment has its own individual Eircode, electricity meter and gas boiler.

Roebuck House is the centrepiece of a wider development known as Roebuck Court, with apartment buildings located either side of the subject property. The scheme occupies a prime location next to Clonskeagh village and close to UCD’s Belfield campus.

The area is well served by public transport, with several Dublin Bus routes to the city centre and Luas Green Line stops nearby at Milltown and Windy Arbour. There is a wide range of amenities in the immediate area, including schools, shops, restaurants, leisure facilities and sports clubs.

Stephen Aherne of TWM says: “We expect to see good interest in this property as it provides an opportunity to acquire a fully let residential asset in a prime south Dublin location. It will provide a secure investment which is easy to manage and is likely to provide excellent rental and capital growth.”