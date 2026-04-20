CRH completes delisting of London shares

CRH’s ordinary shares are now listed only on the New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Allie Joseph/NYSE

CRH, the Irish building materials giant, has completed the delisting of its shares from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), two years after making its Wall Street debut.

The company, which left the Euronext Dublin Stock Exchange in 2023, said its London-listed ordinary and 7 per cent preference shares have been cancelled as of 8am on Monday.

CRH’s ordinary shares are now listed only on the New York Stock Exchange, where it was admitted to the S&P 500 index – the most influential in global stock markets – late last year.

The group will report first-quarter results next week, which analysts expect to point to another year of strong profit growth.

In a broker note published on Monday, analysts from Davy Stockbrokers said they expect CRH to forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $8.2 billion (€6.97 billion), up 7.4 per cent on 2025 and in line with the company’s own guidance.

“These estimates imply that CRH will achieve its 13th consecutive year of margin expansion in 2026, highlighting the group’s superior strategy,” Davy analyst Colin Sheridan said.

The Irish Times reported last month that CRH has asked the Irish Government to change the law on financial reporting, seeking Companies Act exemptions that could cut its annual accounting costs by more than €10 million.

The Dublin-based building materials giant has made direct approaches to the departments of finance and enterprise, saying it has faced a “burdensome anomaly” under Irish law since moving its main market listing to New York in 2023.

CRH’s revenues rose by 5 per cent to $37.4 billion in 2025, with growth of 6 per cent in the final quarter, the group said in full-year results published in February. Favourable demand and acquisitions were credited for the gain.

CRH earlier said net income rose 8 per cent last year to $3.8 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 11 per cent to $7.7 billion.

Diluted earnings per share rose 10 per cent to $5.51.

CRH said it had spent $4.1 billion on 38 acquisitions in 2025, including the $2.1 billion acquisition of Eco Material Technologies, a US provider of sustainable cement alternatives, which was announced in July 2025. A further $1.7 billion was used to back high-return growth capital expenditure projects to drive organic growth.