Sports Direct owner plunges after warning on profit, weak consumer sentiment

The owner of Sports Direct and House of Fraser trimmed its guidance for adjusted pretax profit to as much as £600 million (€725 million). Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Frasers Group has accused the UK’s Labour government of “skulduggery” for raising taxes on businesses, as the retailer cut its profit guidance, sending shares down 14%.

The owner of Sports Direct and House of Fraser trimmed its guidance for adjusted pretax profit to as much as £600 million (€725 million) from £625 million.

Frasers, majority owned by tycoon Mike Ashley, cited a decline at Hugo Boss, in which it owns a large stake, and weak consumer confidence, while reporting a 1.5% fall in adjusted pretax profit in the half-year to October 27 to £299 million.

Its share price fall Thursday morning was the steepest since March 2020 when Covid lockdowns were implemented. Frasers had already lost its place in the FTSE 100 according to a statement Wednesday night.

READ MORE

“The skulduggery around the budget is mind blowing,” chief executive Michael Murray said in a phone interview. “It’s not only just increased cost, but it’s also destroyed consumer confidence.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves increased taxes by more than £40 billion in her budget toward the end of October, with most of the revenue coming a higher payroll levy called national insurance. Frasers said the measures would lift its costs by at least £50 million.

Frasers holds a sizeable stake in Hugo Boss. Shares in the German high-end brand have fallen to their lowest level since 2021 amid weakness in critical markets such as China and the UK. – Bloomberg