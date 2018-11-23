Nissan to seek a review of share alliance with Renault

Nissan intends to seek a review of the shareholding structure of its alliance with Renault SA to create a more equitable partnership between the two carmakers, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The review will cover the issue of voting rights, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Renault owns 43 per cent of Nissan and has the right to vote on decisions by the board while the Japanese carmaker holds 15 per cent of the French company but doesn’t have voting rights. That imbalance has existed since the alliance was formed in 1999.

A Nissan spokesman didn’t answer a phone call and an email seeking comment on a public holiday in Japan.

According to Japanese corporate law, Renault’s voting rights could be cancelled if Nissan raises its shareholding to more than 25 per cent in the French carmaker.

Under French rules, if Renault lowered its stake in Nissan below 40 per cent, then it will help the Japanese carmaker get voting rights in the French company.

Separately, Nissan aims to nominate a new chairman within a month or two, hopefully before its next board meeting slated for around December 20th, a source familiar with the matter said, after the automaker ousted Carlos Ghosn as chairman on Thursday.

The nomination will be done by the Japanese automaker’s newly created advisory committee that includes the company’s three independent directors.

The new chairman would hold the post “at least” until Nissan’s next shareholder meeting. No decision on whether to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting has been made, the source added. The next regular meeting is expected in June 2019.

Another special committee led by the independent directors to discuss improving governance based on third-party advice will then likely propose setting up a nomination committee to select a permanent chairman, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

“It’s a two stage process,” the source said. “First we have to decide on a temporary chairman as soon as possible.”

Nissan was not immediately available for comment on Friday, a public holiday in Japan.

Nissan’s board voted unanimously to oust Ghosn, who was arrested on Monday over allegations of financial misconduct including under-reporting of his remuneration and personal use of company assets. – Reuters