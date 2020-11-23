Diageo commits to net-zero carbon by 2030

Diageo has announced it will achieve net-zero carbon emissions in its direct operations by 2030.

In addition, it has set out 25 commitments to help meet UN sustainable development goals by the end of the decade. This will include using 30 per cent less water in the every drink it makes, and increasing representation of leaders from ethnically diverse backgrounds to 45 per cent.

It will have major implications for the Guinness and Baileys brands as its operations in Ireland become net-carbon neutral.

The company says it will be working in collaboration with farmers and those in its value chain to halve their indirect carbon emissions by 2030, it announced on Monday.

More to follow...