Coca-Cola enjoys fizzy profits with rise of 19%

The Irish arm of Coca-Cola put the fizz back into its profits in 2017 as pre-tax profits increased by 19 per cent to €13.47 million.

The business enjoyed the jump in pre-tax profits in spite of revenues remaining flat increasing by just 0.1 per cent to €162.37 million.

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland Ltd enjoyed the jump in profits after reducing its costs base by €2 million.

In Ireland, the company offers almost 20 brands and more than 40 products.

Coca Cola has held onto the position of the country’s number one retail brand for more than a decade and the firm’s other products include Fanta, Diet Cola, Sprite, Deep Riverrock and Schweppes.

Numbers employed by the business reduced from 300 to 271 and staff costs increased marginally from €19.36 million to €19.75 million. Directors’ pay totalled €1 million.

The business enjoyed the increase in profits in spite of restructuring costs totalling €1.23 million and this followed restructuring costs of €1.84 million in 2016.

As a result of the restructuring, staff are no longer engaged in production with 213 engaged in sales and marketing, 37 in administration and 21 in warehousing and distribution.

The Irish operation paid dividends totalling €15 million. The profits take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.84 million. The company’s lease charges declined from €2.1 million to €1.9 million.

The company’s cost of sales totalled €96 million while the firm’s distribution costs amounted to €10.28 million. Sales and marketing expenses totalled €30.38 million.

The directors state that “the company continues to both expand the reach of established brands to consumers and launch new brand, extensions and continued package innovation”.

At the end of December 2017, accumulated profits totalled €9.7 million.

The company’s shareholder funds totalled €13 million that includes cash of €2.67million.