Lidl’s home deliveries, Davos and climate change, and ESB’s offshore wind farms

Lidl plans to roll out online grocery shopping across Dublin with delivery times starting at one hour, after trialling it in partnership with a home delivery start-up backed and chaired by Eamonn Quinn, whose father Feargal founded Superquinn. Mark Paul has the details.

A new Irish company called Arizun has secured €100 million in funding to buy distressed mortgage loans with a view to keeping people in their homes on a sale-and-leaseback basis but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

State-owned ESB and theBelgian offshore wind developer Parkwindhave reached an agreement “to kick-start the offshore wind-generation industry in the Republic” by developing two large, multi-million euro offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details.

Joe Brennan was in Davos yesterday for the World Economic Forum. In his daily diary he notes how Sir David Attenborough disagreed with Donald Trump on climate change, and why Leo Varadkar thinks it’s important to attend the summit when so many top leaders are staying away.

In her weekly column, Fiona Reddan wonders if the Government’s Help-to-Buy scheme is working as it was intended, and ponders on whether it should be extended beyond the end of this year.

