IRFU could charge €100-plus a ticket for All Blacks game at Aviva
Philip Browne says this is ‘very definitely’ an option as union seeks to maximise return from plum home game
Fans cheering on Ireland against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in November, 2013. Stand tickets for the game between the countries later this year could cost €100 or more. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times
Rugby fans could have to pay €100 or more a ticket to watch Ireland play the All Blacks in the Aviva later this year, the IRFU’s chief executive Philip Browne has said.
Speaking to the Inside Business podcast, Mr Browne said fans might be charged €100-plus for an ordinary stand ticket for the game. “Very definitely,” he said. “We haven’t made any decisions on ticket prices but New Zealand is one of the cache matches in world rugby and everyone would want to see the match.”
Stand tickets for Ireland’s home game with Wales on February 24th are priced from €90 each, from €80 for Scotland and €70 for Italy.