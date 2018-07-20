Ireland’s economic growth continues apace, IMF on the cost of Brexit, and bankers’ pay

The latest quarterly national accounts from the CSO show the Republic was once again the fastest-growing economy in Europe in 2017, in spite of the headline growth rate being revised downwards. Eoin Burke-Kennedy works through the figures

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is set to widen his search for consultants to advise on remuneration across bailed-out banks, in a move that is expected to pave the way for a return of bonuses a decade after the financial crash. Joe Brennan has the details

A no-deal Brexit could reduce Irish economic output by nearly 4 per cent in the long term, estimated to cost more than 50,000 jobs, the International Monetary Fund has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald explains how the construct of Irish Water differed to other state-owned utilities like ESB and Bord Gáis, and why it is now being stripped out of Ervia.

In our big read, Karlin Lillington and Charlie Taylor look at the challenges now facing Intel 50 years on from its foundation, and its impact and importance to the local economy in Leixlip, where it has a substantial operation.

In our Interview of the Week, Alan Cox, the head of marketing agency Core, talks transparency, creativity, regulating Google, and his strict policy on emails with Laura Slattery

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.