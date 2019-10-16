Insurers premiums check, east coast wind farm plans and sweet success for Brodericks

Insurance companies face an examination form the Central Bank over dual pricing, where new customers are offered better rates than those renewing their policies. Joe Brennan has the details

A wind farm 10kms off the east coast between Booterstown and Greystones moves a step closer as the German-Irish joint venture behind the deal applies for a foreshore licence, writes Barry O’Halloran

Glassmaker Ardagh may have to go to court in its battle to get rival Saint Gobain to cover the €59 million it was forced to pay to over a patent dispute at a business Paul Coulson group acquired from the French giant. Joe Brennan report

Dublin baker Broderick has landed a ¤6.5 million one-year contract extension with German supermarket group Aldi in Britain and Ireland that will be sweet news to owners, brothers Bernard and Barry Broderick, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Good news also for Tyrone engineering group Mallaghans, which has won a contract to supply 32 airport buses for Ryanair - a move that might provide jobs for some of those let go from Wrightbus in recent weeks, writes Francess McDonnell.

Lawyers for former rugby international Shane Byrne accused waste group Oxigen of a move akin to the “spear tackle” on Irish teammate Brian O’Driscoll during the 2005 Lions tour to New Zealand in its pursuit of injunctions against Byrne and his brother William. Mary Carolan was in court.

Five period properties on Dublin’s Merrion Square, owned by the ESB, are being brought to market by Lisney at a guide price of €15 million, writes Ronald Quinlan. One of the buildings was the British embassy that was burned down by rioters in 1972 just days after Bloody Sunday.

Ronald also reports that veteran financier Nick Corcoran is preparing a bid for the redevelopment of Dublin’s Victorian fruit and vegetable market on Mary’s Lane.

More than ¤221 million of business has been done in Ireland’s hotel sector so far this year – nearly three times the value of transactions over the same period in 2018 – according to a report from estate agent Cushman & Wakefield.

In his column, Ciarán Hancockasks whether extending the Help-to-Buy scheme without making it less generous at a cost of €200 million was a good move for a Government making hard choices on tax cuts and spending in Budget 2020.

