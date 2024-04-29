An Bord Pleanála concedes in challenge to permission for 852 homes on former CMH site in Dundrum

An impression of the proposed development on the Central Mental Hospital site in Dundrum, Dublin.

A legal challenge to a plan for 852 homes on the former site of the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, Dublin, is to be conceded by An Bord Pleanála, the High Court heard.

The Land Development Agency was granted permission last year by the board for the development, which will have two to seven-storey buildings, providing social, affordable rental and affordable purchase homes. The plan includes permission for a restaurant, six retail units, a medical unit, a community centre, childcare facility, a public plaza and a cafe.

Among a large number of existing Dundrum residents who made submissions to the board was Mark Leonard, who himself is a developer and partner in Centurion Homes.

When permission was granted, Mr Leonard brought judicial review proceedings challenging the permission. Among his objections was a claim that the plan was a material contravention of unit mix and density requirements and the external storage requirements.

The case was before the court on Monday when Oisín Collins, for Mr Leonard, said the board had indicated it was to concede in the case and it could be adjourned. There was no objection to an adjournment from the board.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys adjourned it for two weeks.