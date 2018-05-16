Inside Business podcast: IMF urges Government to steer away from tax cuts

The International Monetary Fund has urged the Government not to cut taxes in the upcoming budget, to protect against future fiscal shocks.

On this week’s Inside Business podcast, DCU professor of economics Edgar Morgenroth, Cliff Taylor and Eoin Burke-Kennedy discuss why the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe would do well to heed the warning, contained in the IMF’s latest assessment of State’s economic performance.

Inside Business Podcast

They also discuss whether the State is headed for another property bubble, if it is time for price parity between petrol and diesel, and why the Government needs to invest more in public transport.

But first, Peter Hamilton has a round-up of some of the week’s other stories, including Glanbia chief executive Siobhán Talbot being named The Irish Times Business Person of the Year for 2018 and talks of a merger between Paddy Power’s US business and fantasy sports firm FanDuel.

