Northern Ireland’s Nations League playoff in Iceland postponed due to snow

Heavy snow in Reykjavik sees Tuesday night’s game called off

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby. Photograph: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images
Tue Oct 28 2025 - 19:251 MIN READ

Northern Ireland’s Nations League playoff second leg against Iceland in Reykjavik has been postponed due to heavy snow.

Tanya Oxtoby’s side were scheduled to play Iceland at their national stadium Laugardalsvollur on Tuesday night, but due to extreme weather conditions the match has been called off.

The Irish FA said on X: “After receiving official confirmation from UEFA in the last few moments, our senior women’s game against Iceland will not go ahead this evening as planned.”

Northern Ireland face an uphill battle to turn their promotion/relegation playoff around after losing the first leg 2-0 at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday.

