Inside Business podcast: Are Irish CEOs really worth it?

A study of executive salaries at Irish companies by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) released this week, shows the gap between the pay packets of chief executives and the average worker is widening, while bonuses are on the up.

The report – Because We’re Worth It: The Truth about CEO pay in Ireland – documented pay rises for some chief executives of up to 100 per cent between 2015 and 2016.

On this week’s Inside Business podcast, presenter Laura Slattery is joined by one of the report’s authors Dr Peter Rigney, Global FDI director at Morgan McKinley Trayc Keevan and Irish Times business affairs correspondent Mark Paul, to discuss the study’s findings.

Also on the show: the CSO has introduced its Labour Force Survey to replace the Quarterly National Household Survey as the most accurate barometer of conditions in the Irish labour market. Eoin Burke Kennedy explains what it says about the state of Irish employment.