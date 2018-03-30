Irish research projects vie for innovation awards

A thermo-optical coating developed to protect spacecraft, a DNA test to predict horseracing performance potential, one of Europe’s “top five cleantech start-ups”, and a high-protein dairy snack bar are among the finalists shortlisted for the annual Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) Impact Awards.

KTI has chosen 15 entries across six categories: collaborative research, consultancy, licence-to-market, spin-out company, knowledge transfer initiative, and knowledge transfer achiever.

The coating for spacecraft has been developed by ENBIO along with UCD, while the DNA test involves UCD, Trinity College and Plusvital. The dairy snack bar is a collaboration involving Teagasc and Dairy Concepts Irl, while cleantech company Ambisense, a spin-out from Dublin City University, has also been shortlisted.

KTI was established in 2013 as a partnership between Enterprise Ireland and the Irish Universities Association and helps enterprises access publicly-funded research.

KTI director Dr Alison Campbell said the awards highlight Ireland’s “knowledge-transfer and research commercialisation successes and the people who make them happen.

“Collaborations between enterprise and academia don’t just lead to new business ventures and job creation . . . they also contribute to the sustainable development of our society and economy.”

The winners will be announced on April 26th.