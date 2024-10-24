Getting the benefits of sea therapy without the cold dip

Sea swimming has grown exponentially in popularity in recent years with its devotees extolling its virtues for its positive impact on their mood, health and general wellbeing. But if you can’t face the prospect of immersion in cold water, take heart. There is now a “cheats’” way to enjoy some of the benefits of sea therapy as Karen Kearney has bottled its goodness to create Soak, a range of wellness products to boost the mood and help those experiencing problems with sleep, low mood, anxiety and stress.

Soak is located in Dromore West, not far from the surfer’s paradise of Enniscrone in Co Sligo, and the company’s products are based around three foundation ingredients: Atlantic sea salt, Irish seaweed and home-grown organic herbs.

They come in three aromatherapy varieties: Bedtime Bliss (organic lavender), Joy Connects (lime and sage) and Breathe Deep which incorporates orange, mint and eucalyptus and is designed for post-exercise use and as a support for those recovering from colds and flu.

The company’s line-up comprises sea sprays, body oils, bath soaks, body scrubs and essential oils candles. There is also a gift box for those who would like to treat themselves or someone else to a spa experience at home.

Soak began on Kearney’s kitchen table in 2021. She ran it on a part-time basis with two bath soaks until September this year, when the range was extended to 18 products and Kearney went full-time into the business while also participating in the New Frontiers programme at ATU Sligo.

In 2023 she took part in the Acorns programme, which is run by the Department of Rural Development to support early-stage women entrepreneurs living in rural areas.

Kearney’s background is in visual communications with an emphasis on design, photography and interiors. She worked as a designer for Pauric Sweeney handbags in Dublin and as an interior architect with Murray O’Laoire architects while also keeping her hand in as a DJ.

Kearney is passionate about wellness, especially for women as she is a single mum who has survived domestic abuse and struggled with her own mental health. The inspiration for Soak came when she noticed an uplift in her son’s mood as well as improvements in his skin and hair when he began surfing in the Atlantic.

“Soak products are handcrafted by me in very small batches. I grow my own herbs and try to source ingredients and other requirements such as packaging as locally as possible, Kearney says.

“Having used other natural soaks and seaweed baths and ended up with a mess to clear up afterward, I blend the herbs and seaweed to a powder so you can soak in the goodness without the big clean-up,” adds Kearney, who sells her products to personal shoppers online but also has a second sales strand through the corporate hospitality sector.

“Soak products are already in use in hotels, both in their spas and also as something to pamper the guests with, and I intend to greatly expand this side of the business,” Kearney says. “The Soak Body Ritual is a 90-minute treatment aimed at spas while the Soak Bathing Ritual is provided by the hotel for its guests in their rooms.

“I am also looking for an exclusive retail partner to work with as the products are aimed at the premium end of the market and those who want an unusual, local and sustainable product.”

The business is currently focused on the home market, but Kearney is interested in finding an investor who “shares her values” and could help Soak to move into the UK market and beyond. Investment in the business to date has been bootstrapped with a small grant from Sligo local enterprise office and personally funded to the tune of €20,000, with profits from sales ploughed back into the business.