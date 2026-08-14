What your out-of-office really means

Out of office emails can give you insight in to the person you are trying to contact. Photograph: iStock

If you’ve recently emailed a moderately large copy list, then rolled your eyes as a barrage of out-of-office messages bounces back, this is the guide for you.

You may think that these automated emails are a sign that your colleagues are lazy good-for-nothings, slacking off while you toil through the long summer, but they are so much more. Allow me to translate.

Perhaps you’ve had this one: “I am on holiday with no access to internet or phone signal. In case I do get access to those, I have smashed my phone, laptop and smartwatch and thrown them into the ocean.”

This is a cry for help, from someone with a severe addiction. Pity them, as you absent-mindedly check your phone for text messages, social media notifications and – your favourite – new stories on the FT app.

“I am away from my desk and will be checking emails intermittently.” This person is on holiday with their in-laws and wants to reply to your email within 17 minutes rather than the usual six. They also have an addiction, but see it as a strength.

They haven’t read the research suggesting that recipients of non-urgent emails tend to overestimate how quickly senders expect a response. It would be unstrategic of you to enlighten them.

“I am away for the summer.” This person is French. It’s OK to resent them. After all, they are having a nicer time than you. (The OECD has compiled data suggesting that, in 2018, French adults took on average nine more days of annual leave than British ones.)

Comfort yourself with the knowledge that although holidays do seem to improve wellbeing, the effects fade along with the tans.

“I am currently in a coma and may take slightly longer than usual to respond to your message.” No prizes for guessing where this guy lives. Over the years, Americans have become decreasingly likely to switch off for long periods. Whereas in 1977, roughly 3.4 per cent of surveyed US workers reported taking a whole week of holiday in the previous week, by 2025 that share was 1.6 per cent.

“I am on holiday until Friday August 21st. If you need an urgent response, below are the contact details for three colleagues who can respond in my absence.” This seems helpful, specific and professional. But underneath the surface, this person despises those colleagues, ever since they offered her up as their work substitute. You are part of her revenge – see how they like having their inboxes overwhelmed.

Don’t bother emailing the substitutes, since they are away too, sucking up the expense of holidaying at peak times.

One study of French holiday habits found that a 10 percentage point increase in the share of parents taking a week of holiday in a particular week raised the share of non-parents in the same region taking a holiday by three percentage points. (They weren’t helping out their frazzled friends with childcare.)

“I am currently out of the office, trying to return home after a successful conquest involving a large wooden horse. It may take me some time.” This guy hasn’t checked his company’s policy on jokey out-of-office messages and will shortly be unemployed.

And they have little support from humourless British adults. According to one YouGov poll from 2018, just 15 per cent of them think that out-of-office emails should be fun.

“In line with government guidelines, I am taking some time off to recharge.” This person is doing nothing of the sort. When in 2009 the Norwegian government forced employers to give the over-sixties an extra week of holiday, researchers found precisely no effect on sickness absence. And some holiday-takers used the time off to boost earnings in their second job.

“I’m off this morning and will be back this afternoon.” This out-of-office message is entirely unnecessary, and the sender knows it. By littering your inbox with their email detritus, they are demonstrating that they are the type to scroll through Instagram reels without headphones on a train. They have definitely not logged the absence on their corporate HR system. Avoid all future dealings.

“I am on holiday and will delete all emails received in my absence. Please resend your message next month.” This person wants you to know a couple of things. First, they are extremely popular. Second, holidays are zero sum, and less work for them on holiday means more work for you.

“ ... ” This person hasn’t bothered to set up an out of office. There are 164,570 emails in their inbox. They aren’t going to respond regardless of their holiday status.

Their message is that although you may demand their attention in the form of an email, they owe you nothing. They have, however, given you a sort of gift: silence. Happy August. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026