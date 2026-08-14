Dermot O’Shea, Taoglas: ‘Our ambition is bold: we’re targeting over $1bn in annual revenues by 2035’

Dermot O’Shea is the chief executive and co-founder of Taoglas. Established in 2004 in Ireland, Taoglas is a global provider of antennas, advanced IoT components, and custom design services that help customers navigate complex RF and wireless systems and bring connectivity solutions to market.

With more than 370 employees worldwide, the company maintains strong Irish roots with its operational headquarters in Wexford and an engineering facility in Dublin.

Taoglas operates globally with locations across Ireland, Britain, Vietnam, India, Taiwan, and Minneapolis and San Diego in United States.

The company serves many Fortune 500 companies, 22,000 customers worldwide, shipping millions of antennas per week across its portfolio of 3,000-plus products.

What light bulb moment prompted you to start-up in business?

I wanted to build something of my own, but the real catalyst was spotting a gap in the market. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Irish electronics retailers were buying individually through UK sales offices. I saw an opportunity to consolidate demand for the Irish market, work directly with global brands, and create a more efficient distribution model.

Describe your business model and what makes your business unique.

We match customers with the right antenna for their specific needs, including custom designs if required, providing expert consultation, fast sample delivery, and responsive technical support. What sets us apart is our combination of speed, performance, and consistent quality at a competitive price. When customers need a connectivity solution they can trust quickly, we deliver.

What are your annual revenues and profits?

For 2026, we’re on track to exceed $100 million (€86.6 million) in annual revenues, a milestone that reflects over two decades of hard work and financial discipline. Taoglas consistently generates strong Ebitda, and that foundation gives us the confidence to pursue further acquisitions. Growth through acquisition has become a core part of how we scale.

What was your back-to-the-wall moment and how did you overcome it?

Covid-19 hit us hard. Our factories shut down overnight, supply chains collapsed, and customer demand became impossible to predict. We had to make incredibly difficult decisions quickly to protect the business and our people. It tested every part of our resilience as a company, but we came through it stronger.

What moment or deal would you cite as the turning point for the company?

Moving to the US in 2011 to establish Taoglas America was a game changer. North America now accounts for over half of our sales and 20 per cent of our workforce. That decision unlocked a level of growth that has financed our expansion ever since. Without it, Taoglas would be a very different company today.

To what extent does your business trade internationally and what are your future ambitions?

Taoglas has always been almost entirely international, with North America our largest market. We now serve over 22,000 customers globally, and that number keeps growing. Our ambition is bold: we’re targeting over $1 billion in annual revenues by 2035.

What impact have the US tariffs had on your business?

The tariffs created major turbulence in 2025. Customers paused orders, and took only essential stock while assessing impact. Stability returned in December. We responded decisively, moving production out of China and diversifying across India, the US, and Europe. The disruption accelerated a lot of strategic decisions for us.

Describe your growth funding path.

With Graham Partners as our majority shareholder, we now have access to growth equity and debt financing to accelerate our ambitions. In 2026 alone, we have announced one acquisition, are currently completing a second and have a third in planning. Graham Partners’ support is enabling us to scale strategically through acquisitions, R&D investment, and expanding our global footprint.

What are you doing to disrupt, innovate and improve the products or services you offer?

We stay very close to the chipset and module roadmaps, so our antenna products are ready when new technology hits the market – usually before our competitors. Our engineers are the best in the business and love tackling tricky connectivity challenges, and they’re really good at it, too. With over 250 patents filed and several industry awards under our belt, I’d say we’re on the right track.