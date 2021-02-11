Housing costs, Fidelity jobs, and McVerry Trust gets €1.6m from investor scheme

Housing charity Peter McVerry Trust raised €1.6 million through a Government cash-for-residency scheme that has lured more than €820 million in total to the Republic. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Local authorities can deliver housing at significantly cheaper rates than the private sector, according to the Department of Housing’s own figures. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has crunched the numbers.

Fidelity Investments Ireland is to add 90 new jobs to its workforce in Dublin and Galway. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

Digital food-ordering platform Flipdish has secured €40 million in funding from one of the US’s best-known investment firms, writes Charlie Taylor.

A slower-than-expected Covid-19 vaccine rollout is now seen as the biggest threat to business in Ireland, according to a poll by the Institute of Directors in Ireland. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund produced some impressive investment performance numbers earlier this week but, as Cantillon notes, it was strangely silent on the large drop in value of the State’s shareholdings in our bailed out banks.

In Net Results, Ciara O’Brien argues that Facebook is losing the trust of its users amid a relentless push for data.

In our tech feature, Ciara O’Brien explains her experience of an attempted online scam, and offers tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of hackers.

Companies that recognise and fully utilise the talents of their software developers are increasingly dominating their industries, according to Jeff Lawson, co-founder and chief executive of Twilio, a New York-quoted tech firm. He spoke to our regular Innovation contributor Frank Dillon.

In our tech review, Ciara O’Brien puts the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro through their paces, and finds them comfortable to wear.

Our New Innovator is One Yummy Mummy, which is helping busy homes create hassle-free, healthy food, according to Olive Keogh.

