State-backed ALX Oncology lines up a $100m IPO

ALX Oncology, a Dublin and California-headquartered biotechnology company in which the State has a stake, has filed for a $100 million (€ 89 million)initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq.

The move comes just over four months after the clinical-stage immuno-oncology company raised $105 million in a Series C funding round in what was the largest Irish single deal recorded since 2018.

ALX said it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘ALXO’.

Founded in 2015 as Alexo Therapeutics, ALX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system.

Its lead candidate, ALX148, is a next-generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that is currently in a Phase 1b trial in combination with rituximab for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The company booked revenues of $4 million for the 12 months to the end of March.

Minority interest

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) has a minority interest in the company through its partnership with Lightstone Ventures.

Lightstone, which has also backed Irish medtech companies Carrick Therapeutics and Foundry Innovation & Research 1 (Fire1), partnered with the ISIF’s predecessor, the National Pensions Reserve Fund to invest in early-stage start-ups in 2014.