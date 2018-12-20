Revenue issues tax demand of over €1.6bn to pharma giant Perrigo

The Revenue Commissioners have issued a tax demand of more than €1.6 billion on major pharmaceutical company, Perrigo, in a move likely to set off a lengthy legal battle. The assessment, the largest in Irish history with the exception of the Apple case, relates to a dispute over the amount of tax paid on the sale by Elan – later bought by Perrigo – of its stake in a major drug in 2013.

Perrigo, which is quoted on the New York Stock Exchange but has its headquarters in the Republic, is set to appeal the assessment and if necessary take legal action to fight it. This is likely to delay any payment to the exchequer for some time. The company is expected to update investors on the issue in a formal announcement to the stock exchange, possibly as early as Friday.

The amount involved would be very significant for the exchequer and is equal to about 15 per cent of the total annual corporation tax take. It is a tax assessment second only to that made against Apple, which the European Commission ruled owes the State more than €14 billion.

Future royalties

The tax bill served on Perrigo relates to the sale by Elan of its interests in multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri in 2013 to Biogen for an up-front payment of $3.25 billion and also a share of future royalties. It is understood that taxes were paid on the profits from the transaction at the corporation tax rate of 12.5 per cent, while Revenue argues that the company was liable at the capital gains tax rate of 33 per cent.

In October, Perrigo said in a stock exchange filing it had received an audit finding relating to a Revenue audit for 2012-2013. This could lead it to have to pay a “material” amount to the Irish exchequer, it said, though the figure was not revealed. The filing added: “ We disagree with the Irish Revenue position as asserted in the audit finding letter and intend to contest it.”

The company is understood to have subsequently received a formal letter of assessment from the Revenue, for an amount of €1.636 billion. It is likely to signal its intention to appeal the finding, in the first instance to the Appeals Commissioner. Depending on the outcome it could then move to the courts. The Revenue is thought to have moved now because tax rules mean it generally cannot go back more than five years to issue tax bills.

The courts

A senior government source who has been briefed on the issue confirmed the expectation in Government Buildings that a very significant tax assessment had been raised against the pharma giant. However, the source cautioned that the issue was likely to be fought in the courts and that payments are unlikely to the exchequer for some time.

The tax assessment is a significant issue for Perrigo, which has a market capitalisation of $7.2 billion and whose 2017 revenues were just under $5 billion. It is likely to tell investors that it is confident of winning its appeal against the tax assessment and that it feels it has a strong legal case. The company did not respond on Thursday to a request for comment.

Tax bill

Perrigo is an international pharma company that does the bulk of its business in the US. When it bought Elan in 2013 it moved its headquarters to Ireland, largely as a way to cut its tax bill.

The outcome will be watched with interest by tax experts and major companies to see whether it sets any precedents for other cases. The line between corporation tax and capital gains tax typically comes into dispute in cases where companies claim the sale of assets is a normal part of their business.