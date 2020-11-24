Ireland to get €23.3m from EU to deal with Covid emergency

Ireland is to receive €23.3 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund as a “response to the serious public health emergency” posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund is one of the main EU instruments for disaster recovery and, as part of the EU coordinated response to the coronavirus emergency, its scope has been recently extended to cover major health emergencies.

The European Parliament voted in favour of the release of funding on Monday. It was approved by an overwhelming majority of MEPs – 682 in favour, eight against and two abstentions.

Frances Fitzgerald, MEP for Dublin, said Ireland applied for the funding due to the “worrying rise” in infection rates of Covid-19 this autumn.

“With this approval from parliament, we will now unlock over €23 million of crucial funding to support our health service, to control and prevent the spread of the disease and to combat the severe risks to public health of our citizens,” she said.

“European solidarity is absolutely vital in tackling the impact of this crisis. Having the European solidarity fund at our disposal is a major source of relief for Ireland as we continue to battle this devastating virus.

“It allows us to quickly unlock funding and direct it to our health services where it is most needed.”