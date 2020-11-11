Homecare company looks to recruit 1,000 care givers

Homecare company Home Instead Senior Care is on a recruitment drive for 1,000 additional people to join its team of care givers in local communities nationwide.

The jobs come at a time of growth within the homecare sector, as factors such as the onset of winter and the Covid-19 pandemic combine to generate demand for non-medical care services delivered to older people in their homes.

“We’re inviting applications from people with an interest in care to join us in helping older people live independent lives in their own homes throughout this challenging winter and beyond,” said Shane Jennings, the company’s chief operating officer.

Recruited care givers receive 20 hours’ induction training and support in attaining further qualifications, he said.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, we provided additional training to support Covid-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, we have seen, and been encouraged by, an exceptionally low rate of infection among both clients and care givers, even at the height of the pandemic,” Mr Jennings added.

Largest private provider

Established in 2005, Home Instead Senior Care is the country’s largest private provider of homecare services. It has 25 offices in the Republic, employing almost 4,000 care givers and serving approximately 6,500 clients.

Home Instead is an approved provider of HSE Home Support Services in all nine community health organisations in the country. It also serves a large and growing client base who avail of private homecare services to help them continue to live an independent life at home.

These services include companionship, meal preparation, light housework, personal care and dementia care.