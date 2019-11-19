Amarin president named US EY Entrepreneur of the Year for life sciences

John Thero, the president and chief executive of fish-oil drug specialist Amarin, has been awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in the US for life sciences.

Mr Thero won the award in the New Jersey region in June which put him in the running for the national prize.

He said the award is a tribute to the pioneering progress made by the employees of the Irish-domiciled company in advancing “cost-effective preventative care solutions for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease”.

Cardiovascular care

“Breakthroughs in preventative cardiovascular care are rare and greatly needed. Hopefully this award will bring added attention to Amarin’s efforts in developing an innovative treatment option for high-risk patients that reduces cardiovascular risk beyond cholesterol management,” Mr Thero said.

The EY awards programme, founded in 1986, recognises entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Winners are chosen by a panel of independent judges, consisting of prior award winners, and civic and community leaders not affiliated with EY.