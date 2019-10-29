Merck results lifted by strong sales of cancer drug

Soaring sales of cancer drug Keytruda and a vaccine to protect against a virus that causes cervical cancer helped Merck beat expectations in the third quarter.

Merck reported non-gaap earnings per share of $1.51 (€1.36), up 27 per cent year-on-year, compared to the average analyst estimate of $1.24. Net income was $1.9 billion, down 3 per cent from the third quarter last year. Merck employs about 700 people in the Republic.

Revenue was $12.4 billion, up 15 per cent from the same period the year before and higher than the consensus forecast for $11.6 billion. Sales of Keytruda – which has been receiving approval to treat different kinds of cancers – grew 62 per cent to $3.1 billion. Gardasil, the vaccine targeting the human papillomarivus that can cause cancer, rose 26 per cent year-on-year to $1.3 billion.

For the full year, Merck narrowed and raised its guidance for revenue and non-gaap earnings per share. It now expects revenue in the range of $46.5 billion and $47 billion, compared to previous guidance of between $45.2 billion and $46.2 billion. It forecasts full year adjusted earnings of between $5.12 and $5.17 a share, higher than the prior range of between $4.84 to $4.94.

Kenneth C Frazier, chairman and chief executive of Merck, said it continues to see the benefits of “sustained investment in research and development” and a “focus on commercial execution”.

“We are confident that the investments we are making now will allow us to convert cutting-edge science into medicines and vaccines of great benefit to patients and value to shareholders,” he said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019