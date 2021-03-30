Half of ex-PTSB portfolio in negative equity, new local business platform and State pension top-up

Almost half of a portfolio of €300 million boomtime Permanent TSB (PTSB) buy-to-let loans that are currently being refinanced on international bond markets remain in negative equity, even after home prices have rallied strongly in the past eight years. The loans stem from a wider pool of €1.2 billion of mainly interest-only loans, where borrowers are only required to pay back the principal as the mortgage matures, that PTSB sold to US banking giant Citigroup late last year. Joe Brennan has the details.

Longford based holiday resort Center Parcs is gearing up for a busy summer season as it readies plans to bring a new retail element to the location, with the opening of UK retailer Joules on site, reports Fiona Reddan. While Center Parc’s UK villages are due to open from April 12th, there is as of yet no sign of a return for the tourism sector in Ireland.

Search directory Golden Pages has signed up over 5,000 Irish businesses for its new GetLocal.ie platform, which seeks to make it easier to buy online from local businesses. The platform has more than 750,000 items available to purchase from local businesses with a target of one million within weeks. Charlie Taylor reports.

Economic demand will rebound in the Republic and Europe as governments ease Covid-19 restrictions and vaccinate their citizens, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe believes, as he insisted that the Government delivered ‘massive support’ to the aviation sector. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Fly Leasing chief executive Colm Barrington said yesterday that private equity firms’ demand for assets prompted the Irish company’s $2.36 billion (€2 billion) sale to Carlyle Group. The former Aer Lingus chairman spoke to Barry after the deal’s terms were announced.

Business Today Get the latest business news and commentary SIGN UP HERE

Two Government Ministers are supporting locals’ objections against plans for a 698-bed student accommodation development across eight blocks in Goatstown in south Dublin. Gordon Deegan has the details.

Private equity firm Capvest has agreed to the sale of Eight Fifty Food Group, which owns Irish companies Carroll Cuisine and M&M Walshe, for an undisclosed sum, Colin Gleeson reports.

Delivery of fresh food directly to employees’ desks or homes, the opening of coffee hubs to attract staff into the office to experience the “buzz”, and pre-booked time slots for the staff canteen are all on the menu for workplace catering in the post-pandemic world. That’s according to one of the sector’s largest operators in Ireland, Compass, whose senior executive Deirdre O’Neill talks to Mark Paul about the future of food at work.

In her media column this week, Laura Slattery writes that Reeling in the Years is the television anomaly we need in our lives and that there’s nothing like a pandemic to make nostalgia a guaranteed hit.

In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan advises stay-at-home parents on how they can top up their State pension. A little bit of preparation and knowledge can help you increase your weekly payment in retirement, writes Fiona.

In Q&A, a reader asks about buying a particular insurance policy that means inheritance tax does not have to paid. Dominic Coyle advises how the policy works and if it worth purchasing.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.