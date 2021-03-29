Schneider Electric names Chris Collins as next country president for Ireland

US power equipment giant Schneider Electric has named Chris Collins as its next country president for Ireland.

Mr Collins takes over at the company’s Maynooth, Co Kildare offices from Kelly Becker, who Schnieder recently appointed as zone president for UK and Ireland.

Schneider makes switches, circuit breakers and other equipment that control and direct electricity in factories and industry.

Mr Collins joined Schneider as a business development manager in 2003 covering the northeastern US.

He subsequently held several senior positions, most recently vice-president systems transformation, digital energy.

He plans moving from Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas to the Republic with his family later this year.

Mr Collins noted that Ireland was a “real growth engine” for Schneider. “So I’m thrilled to be taking up the country president role,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to meeting the team here.