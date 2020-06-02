Visa signs seven-year card deal with Permanent TSB

Permanent TSB has signed a seven-year deal with Visa that will see the payments company continue to provide the bank’s payments cards.

The extension of the contract means Visa will provide services for consumer debit and credit cards along with commercial debit debt cards.

The deal will also see Visa support Permanent TSB’s innovation strategy as the bank develops its digital offering for customers. That will include integrating Visa technology into the bank’s application programme interface developer portal to enable it to offer new digital solutions to cardholders.

For customers, it will see the extension of their access to Visa’s rewards programme, which offers moneyback offers from participating retailers, including cashback on food orders through JustEat during June.

“We have chosen to partner with Visa because of their combination of market leading innovation, security and acceptance, building on a successful relationship that spans more than a decade,” said Patrick Farrell, retail banking director at Permanent TSB.

Visa has facilitated the bank’s consumer and commercial card payments since 2010. It also works with AIB in Ireland.