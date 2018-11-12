Tribunal for appeals of Central Bank decisions seeking new members

The Minister for Finance is looking to fill three positions on the Irish Financial Services Appeals Tribunal.

The tribunal, which hears and determines appeals against certain Central Bank decisions, is looking for a deputy chairperson and two lay members, all of whom will be nominated by the Government.

“The appeals tribunal protects a key right, the right of individuals or firms to appeal decisions made by the Central Bank in relation to them,” said Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

“The right to appeal is also an important mechanism for holding the Central Bank to account on its decisions, and ensures that the Bank continues to be conscientious in its decision-making processes.”

Five years

Candidates are initially appointed for a period of five years and the lay members on the tribunal must have senior level experience in a financial services related role.

A person eligible for the deputy chairperson position must be a former judge solicitor with no less than seven years in their respective profession.

Although the tribunal is not a State board, the Department of Finance is managing the selection process following the guidelines for appointments to State boards.

The current chairman of the appeals tribunal is senior counsel John D Cooke.