EY Ireland names Frank O’Keeffe as managing partner

EY Ireland has selected Frank O’Keeffe as its new managing partner from July, succeeding Mike McKerr, who will become chairman of the accountancy and consulting firm.

Mr O’Keeffe, who joined EY Ireland in 1997 and was appointed a partner over a decade ago, has been head of assurance at EY Ireland and a member of the firm’s leadership team since 2014.

Mr McKerr has spent his entire career with EY, which he joined as a graduate in 1986, before being appointed managing partner in 2009.

The business’s revenues have grown during the period from €115 million to an estimated €290 million projected for the current financial year.

“While I still enjoy the role, I like to think a good leader knows when to hand over the reins,” Mr McKerr said.