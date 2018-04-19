Minister to review bankers’ pay as AIB bonus plan blocked

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has signalled plans to review current pay restrictions across bailed-out banks, even as said he will use the State’s 71 per cent stake in AIB to block its plans to return to executive share bonuses from next year.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr Donohoe said that the current pay caps and bonus restrictions across bailed-out banks remain in place, pending the outcome of an external review, expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In the meantime, he said that he will use his majority AIB stake to vote against a resolution at its annual general meeting (agm) next week that would have allowed it to establish a deferred incentive scheme, starting in 2019 and benefitting up to 100 top employees. The deferred shares, which would be exercisable after five or six years, would amount to the equivalent of 100 per cent of their annual salary in the meantime.

Surprise announcement

A spokesman for the bank wasn’t immediately in a position to comment after the Minister’s surprise announcement.

However, Mr Donohoe said that he will abstain from a Bank of Ireland remuneration resolution at its agm on Friday which would give it the imprimatur to engage with major shareholders this year “in regard to the adoption of an appropriate incentive scheme” for executives, with potential awards being made next year.

Even if the outcome of the remuneration review recommends a return to incentive plans in the sector, rescued banks face additional headache in returning to bonuses, which have been banned across rescued Irish lenders since 2009. Currently, any bonus plans involving a bailed-out Irish bank would be subject to an effective tax rate of 89 per cent, as a result of a measure injected into the 2011 Finance Act.

Competitive market

In deciding to vote against the AIB proposal, Mr Donohoe said: “I recognise the chairman and the board’s right to put this resolution to all the shareholders of AIB, given their concerns about management retention and incentivisation in what is an increasingly competitive market. However, I cannot vote in favour of the resolution being put forward next week.”

In preparing to put banking remuneration policy up for review, Mr Donohoe said that he was aware of concerns in the industry about the fact that more banking positions will end up in Dublin as a result of Brexit, making it more difficult for bailed-out banks to attract and keep staff.