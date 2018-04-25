Government votes against AIB bonus plan at meeting

AIB chairman Richard Pym confirmed on Wednesday that the Government has used its 71 per cent stake in the lender to vote against a resolution allowing the bank to set up its first share bonus programme since the onset of the financial crisis.

Speaking at the group’s annual general meeting (agm), Mr Pym told shareholders that Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe filed his vote by way of proxy ahead of the meeting.

Mr Donohoe signalled last week that he was taking such a stance and that he was putting the issue of executive remuneration across bailed-out banks out to consultation.

Mr Pym noted that the resolution was a non-binding, advisory one and that it was important that all shareholders, including those who own the bank’s 28.8 per cent of tradable shares following its return to the main Dublin and London stock markets last June, have their say on the matter.

The State, which injected a total of €20.8 billion into AIB during the crisis, received €3.8 billion the transaction as the bank continued to repay pay its aid.

Earlier on Wednesday, AIB issued a trading statement saying it has started off the year “with strong profitability” as its gross loan book increased by € 300 million to €63.6 million in the first quarter amid a surge in new lending in Ireland.

The bank, which is 71 per cent owned by the State, said lending in Ireland jumped 18 per cent on the year-earlier period, with its market share of mortgage drawdowns standing at 33 per cent in February.

However, UK lending fell on the year, it said, even though the size of that loan book has remained stable since December.

The trading statement was published ahead of the group’s AGM on Wednesday, the bank’s first since it returned to the main Dublin and London markets last June.

The bank’s non-performing exposures (NPEs), comprised of impaired loans and those that have been restructured but on a probationary period, fell by €1 billion to €9.2 billion as the bank worked through individual cases and benefitted from a harmonisation of definitions of defaulted loans under new accounting rules, known as IFRS 9.

AIB said it has made payments to 96 per cent of customers identified as having being caught up in the country’s tracker-mortgage scandal. The bank has set aside about €230 million to deal with the controversy over the past two years.

Looking ahead, AIB said that the economic backdrop remains “favourable”, while it remains focused on “driving efficiencies through the evolution of our operating model and reducing NPEs to normalised levels”.