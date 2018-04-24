BDO Ireland merger to create 100 new jobs

Financial services firm BDO intends to create up to 100 new management consultant jobs having merged its existing management consulting business with boutique firm Eaton Square.

The new BDO Eaton Square unit is expected to deliver 30 per cent year-on-year growth for the next three years, achieving €20 million in annual revenues, the company said.

The combined BDO Eaton Square now employs 45 consultants, rising to 145 in three years and will service clients globally and locally. The new jobs will be split across BDO’s locations in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

“Our motive in merging our existing consulting business with Eaton Square is to create a powerful new force in management consulting,” said BDO Ireland managing partner Michael Costello.

“The goal for this new consulting team is to become Ireland’s leading team of specialist management consultants and advisers,” he added.

Aidan McHugh, the co-founder of Eaton Square, said the deal with BDO will further its growth by “widening and deepening the expertise we offer to clients”.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys noted the companies had separately built impressive track records in Ireland.

“This announcement, and the resulting jobs created, is another tangible indication that Ireland’s professional services industry is going from strength to strength,” she said.

Aidan McHugh, co-founder of Eaton Square, said he established the company to offer an alternative to the other consulting companies in the market and grew the team from four to 30.

“Joining forces now with BDO will further our growth by widening and deepening the expertise we offer to clients,” Mr McHugh added.