FBD shares surge as insurer forecasts €100m profits

Shares in insurer FBD surged 9 per cent after it was forced to update the market just three weeks before publication of its full-year results for 2019 because profitability is expected to be “significantly ahead of market expectations”.

FBD, one of the Republic’s largest property and casualty insurers, said it will report profit before tax of at least €100 million, about €40 million ahead of what was expected by analysts.

A volatility interruption – which ensures that trading runs smoothly in a stock even in extreme market conditions – was initiated after the surge and was subsequently lifted. Shares in the company hit €9.38 just before 2pm, up 7.82 per cent so far this year.

Under market abuse regulations, a company is required to inform the market if its results are materially different to what the market expects.

FBD said that better than expected investment returns and exceptionally benign weather throughout the year were among the factors contributing to its outperformance.

“We understand a number of large claims settled in Q4 very favourably, there was less occurrence of large claims from prior years and in general there was better settlement experience on normal prior year claims through the courts,” Goodbody analyst Eamonn Hughes wrote in a note to clients.

Solvency capital ratio

The company also said its solvency capital ratio – a measure of the total amount of funds insurers are required to hold to meet liabilities – will be 180 per cent for 2019, above their target but within the range of their competitors

This, it said, is “after allowing for any potential proposed dividend in line with our existing dividend payout policy”.

“FBD’s stated dividend policy is to return 20-50 per cent of earnings, so it certainly feels like the dividend has the potential to move well through the €1 per share level from current forecast of just 65c,” Mr Hughes added.

Full details of FBD’s financial results for 2019 will be released on February 27th.