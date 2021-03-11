Embattled stockbroker Davy puts itself up for sale

Davy formally put itself up for sale on Thursday evening, as its board seeks to stabilise the business and address concerns about former senior executives that involved a bond-deal scandal remaining as major shareholders.

The company said in a short statement that it has hired international investment bank Rothschild to find a buyer for the embattled firm.

Davy has been in crisis since the Central Bank revealed last week that the firm breached market rules by failing to identify whether a conflict of interest existed as 16 of its employees, including top executives, bought junior bonds in Anglo Irish Bank from a client without disclosing that they were the buyers. The regulator also found that Davy kept its own compliance officials in the dark on the deal.

